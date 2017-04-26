Nordstrom Rack will open downtown this September

Nordstrom Rack in downtown Seattle, Washington. Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for Nordstrom Inc.

Nordstrom Rack has an opening date for its new store on Nicollet Mall: Sept. 7.

The retailer, an off-price division of the high-end department store, is currently constructing the approximately 39,000-square-foot shop in IDS Center’s former Gap space. This will be the fifth Nordstrom Rack store in the state following locations in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, Bloomington and, most recently, Woodbury.

“We’ve been eager to find a home for Nordstrom Rack in downtown Minneapolis and we’re thrilled to announce the location at Crystal Court,” said Geevy Thomas, president of Seattle-based Nordstrom Rack, in a statement last year. “Our new store will offer greater convenience for those who live and work in the heart of the city, and we look forward to bringing customers the brands they love at great Rack prices.”

The space in the office tower’s Crystal Court was last home to The Gap and Gap Kids stores, which left the high-profile storefront in 2015. Roti Modern Mediterranean recently announced that it will fill the former Cosi space after the Boston-based sandwich chain closed its IDS Center eatery last fall. The restaurant serves customizable rice plates, laffa wraps, pita sandwiches and roti salads.

Retail on the mall has been volatile in recent years with the closings of Macy’s and Sports Authority, though it is seeing investment from retailers like Target.