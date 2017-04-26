Nicollet Mall’s Barnes & Noble will close Saturday

Image courtesy of Google Maps

The Barnes & Noble on Nicollet Mall will close on Saturday, April 29 after 23 years in business.

The approximately 25,000-square-foot, two-story store will host a closing sale on select items through the week, a store associate said. The bookseller is offering a discount on many items, though much of its book supply will be sold back to publishers or moved to other stores.

The store at 801 Nicollet Mall in RSM Plaza first opened in 1994. It will continue to have regular hours through the closing. It’s open 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday.