Mayo Clinic to expand downtown sports medicine facility

Mayo Clinic recently announced it will expand its sports medicine in Mayo Clinic Square to meet growing demand.

The nonprofit medical institution will add 16,000 square feet to its Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine this spring that will make room for 15 new patient exam rooms, a laboratory for research and a greater capacity for its physical medicine and sports rehabilitation services, among other add-ons. Mayo Clinic first opened the 22,000-square-foot facility on the second and third floors of the building, once Block E, in 2014. It expects to begin construction in late April.

“This project builds on our commitment to patients in the Twin Cities area by providing more convenient and accessible sports medicine services,” said Edward Laskowski, the facility’s co-director, in a statement. “This expansion allows us to serve our patients better by tapping Mayo Clinic’s expertise, cutting-edge technology, research and educational capabilities.”

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, located at 600 Hennepin Ave., will remain open during construction. The facility is the preferred medical provider for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Along with the expansion, Mayo Clinic will add a physical medicine and rehabilitation sports medicine fellowship to the facility this summer.