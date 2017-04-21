Industrious expands with co-working space in North Loop’s T3

Industrious operates a co-working space in downtown's RBC Plaza. Submitted photo

Industrious, a New York-based co-working space company, is planning to open a second location in Hines’ T3 building this fall.

Industrious will occupy a full floor the North Loop office development, known as the largest modern timber office building in the country. The 34,000 square feet provides room for 114 private offices for companies ranging from individuals to up to 100 people.

Industrious opened its first Minneapolis location in RBC Plaza. The company occupies 20,000 square feet on the office tower’s 28th floor.

“In reality, demand has been far too high to ignore without adding a second location in the market,” said Justin Stewart, Industrious president and co-Founder, in a statement. “The North Loop is the clear next spot for us to expand to in Minneapolis. It’s not just that it’s a wonderful, vibrant neighborhood. It’s also that the restaurants, bars, coffee shops and entire vibe of the place fit so well with our brand, our product and our members.”

The company’s members will pay a monthly fee starting at $450 per person, which includes office space, daily breakfast, Internet access, conference rooms and access to printing, conference and mailing services. Members have 24/7 access to the building, which has complimentary community bike rentals, a fitness center and a rooftop deck.

T3, whose name stands for transit, timber and technology, has attracted fitness studio The Bar Method, the restaurant Dalton & Wade and Amazon, which is opening a roughly 100-person technology development center.