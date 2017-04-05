Clinic, pharmacy to open in the North Loop

Submitted photo

The facility from Hennepin Healthcare System will provide a full range of care

Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc. is set to open a clinic and pharmacy in the North Loop on April 17.

The 6,300-square-foot facility, located on the first floor of the Tractor Works Building, will provide a full range of care and will have an on-site pharmacy.

The clinic, HHS’ eighth neighborhood facility, will offer family and pediatric medicine, dermatology, allergy, women’s health, acupuncture, chiropractic and cosmetic procedures like Botox and chemical peels. The pharmacy will carry its own supply of cosmetic products as well.

“We’re excited to make our health care and pharmacy services available to people who live and work in the vibrant North Loop area,” said Jane Hess, the clinic’s medical director, in a statement.

The North Loop Clinic and Pharmacy, at 800 Washington Ave. N., will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m.– 5p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. The clinic offers same and next day appointments and will accept walk-ins.

It will host a public open house on Wednesday, April 26 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.