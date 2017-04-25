Bushel & Peck opens in Mill City Museum

Submitted photo

The restaurant from D’Amico serves lunch, brunch inside the museum

The Mill City Museum is regularly home to the food and goods of the Mill City Farmer’s Market during the winter, and how it’s home to a restaurant that pays tribute to that cuisine.

Bushel & Peck recently opened in the museum in Downtown East, replacing Mill City Café. The concept, a lunch and brunch spot from D’Amico Catering, will also roll out a food truck this spring.

Bushel & Peck brings a regular weekday lunch menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups from Josh Brown, a catering chef with D’Amico. It also serves a weekend brunch with dishes like avocado toast and pancakes, along with traditional breakfast cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. The restaurant offers wine and beer.

D’Amico & Partners has operated the museum’s café since the Minnesota Historical Society opened in 2003. The company announced in early 2016 that it would create a new restaurant and seasonal food truck for the Mill City Museum.

“The entire Downtown East area has evolved and grown dramatically since the museum opened. It was time for an update so we could not only better serve museum visitors, but also expand the café’s service and broaden its community appeal to also include local residents and employees of nearby businesses who have limited lunch or early dinner options, farmer’s market attendees, riverfront visitors and passersby, downtown event goers and others,” said co-owner Larry D’Amico in a statement.

D’Amico previously operated the Walker Art Center’s restaurant before it was replaced with Esker Grove. In the past couple years, the catering company has opened an event space in Loring Park and D’Amico’s restaurant operations arm closed Masa, an upscale Mexican restaurant on Nicollet Mall.

Bushel & Peck, located on the first floor of the museum at 704 2nd St. S., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon–4:30 p.m. It will also be open on Mondays during July and August. The food truck is expected to be out this spring.