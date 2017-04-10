Bartmann launches third concept in Third Bird space

The bar at the Third Bird. File photo

The breakfast and lunch restaurant officially opens its doors Thursday

Bartmann is dropping the “third” in opening her third concept to go into the former Third Bird space in Loring Park.

The restaurateur, who also owns and operates Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat’s Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Barbette and Tiny Diner, among others, will open The Early Bird this Thursday.

Bartmann said the breakfast and lunch spot has an all-new “California-style” menu with vegetable-forward dishes, rice bowls and smoothies. It’s not all veggies though.

“Do not despair: We do have a fried Mortadella sandwich and a bone marrow burger,” she said.

The space is open for parties and pop-ups in the evenings from 4 p.m.–1 a.m. Bartmann said The Early Bird will balance early dining hours and event space, which should make parking easier.

“I get so much demand for private parties from the other restaurants and this space,” she said. “I feel like we’ll get the best of both worlds here.”

The space had been Bartmann’s Bearcat Bar, itself a replacement of her nearly three-year-old Third Bird up, until late February when it closed after about a month. The restaurant is located on a popular stretch of Loring Park that’s also home to seafood joint 4 Bells and Cafe Lurcat.

The Early Bird at 1612 Harmon Place officially opens Thursday, April 13 with a soft opening during the days prior. It is open 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It’s closed Tuesday and Wednesday.