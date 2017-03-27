Target plans to sell liquor at Nicollet Mall store

Target is working on a $10-million renovation of its flagship store on Nicollet Mall. File image

Target plans to sell liquor at its store on Nicollet Mall.

Target Corp. has applied for a liquor license for a separate Target Wine and Spirits store, according to an application filed with the city.

The approximately 3,600-square-foot liquor component would be located on the first floor of its flagship store at Nicollet & 9th. The liquor store would replace the department store’s restaurant.

Target recently announced a $10-million renovation to the downtown Minneapolis store. The project, set to be completed in September, will add a large grocery department with grab-and-go options on the street level, an order pickup area on the skyway level and expanded Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy locations.

A public hearing is scheduled for the March 28 meeting of the Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee.