Rebel Donut Bar to open shop in Sheridan

Photo courtesy of Rebel Donut Bar's Facebook page

The Northeast Minneapolis-based business is known for its tiny donut’s big flavors

Over the past year Vince Traver has been peddling his tiny donuts around Minneapolis. Now, the baker has found a permanent home for his baking business.

Traver, who owns Rebel Donut Bar with partner Kiah Gumeringer, will open the donut shop and café this spring in the vacant Frank Stone Gallery space on 2nd Street in Northeast Minneapolis’ Sheridan neighborhood.

While looking for a home for the business, Traver has hosted several pop-ups at local coffee shops, grocery stores and more. Rebel Donut Bar is known for its bite-size mini donuts, something Traver started doing out of necessity while making them out of his home kitchen.

“I can do two normal donuts or a dozen little ones. Everyone loves them,” he said.

Despite their size, the treats are anything but simple thanks to Traver’s complex flavors. There’s the “$8 latte” with a cold brew coffee glaze and a drizzle with matcha and cardamom or the “Strawberry Colada” with strawberry icing and a coconut-rum drizzle. The “Rebel Yell,” one of Rebel’s most popular donuts, has whiskey and bacon flavors. Due to their size Rebel offers the $1.50 donuts in $5 flights of four.

The nearly 600-square-foot shop will also serve some regular-sized donuts and classic flavors, in addition to coffee. Traver is also considering a Sunday brunch menu.

Rebel will share a kitchen and patio in the back with a catering company next door. Chowgirls Killer Catering had occupied the space, but the local catering company recently moved its kitchen to a building at Traffic & Hoover in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood. The popular intersection of 2nd & 13th is home to Dangerous Man Brewing Co., the recently opened Young Joni restaurant from Ann Kim and Eat My Words Bookstore.

Traver said he hopes to open the shop at 1226 2nd St. NE for Art-A-Whirl in mid-May. Rebel Donut Bar offers online orders and event catering.