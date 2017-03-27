Opening soon: Mercy in Le Meridien

The Fish Fry at Mercy. Submitted photo

Mercy, a new concept from Marin Restaurant & Bar chef Mike Rakun, opens in the former restaurant’s space in the Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis hotel Saturday, April 1.

The new restaurant brings a stronger direction from Rakun, who named it after his daughter. The chef bought Marin last year and closed the restaurant in February.

The menu features a variety of seafood — from shrimp and octopus ceviche to an Alaskan king crab grilled cheese sandwich — steaks and American fare. Mercy offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch. In the bar, Mercy has a small selection of house cocktails ($9-$13) and a large wine list.

Mercy’s team includes general manager and owner Scott Gardiner, who previously worked with Rakun at Truluck’s in Fort Lauderdale, and Keith Werner, formerly of Eat Street Social, as beverage director. Beyond Marin, Rakun has worked in several local kitchens, including Mission American Kitchen, Black Sheep Pizza and Mill Valley Kitchen, a restaurant from Marin founder Craig Bentdahl.

Mercy will be open 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday and 6:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday. The restaurant, located at 901 Hennepin Ave., has happy hours from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. and 9 p.m.–close.