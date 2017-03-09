O’Cheeze food truck to expand to the skyway

Photo courtesy of O'Cheese Food Truck's Facebook page

The mobile grilled cheese sandwich shop will join fellow trucks in the Baker Building

O’Cheeze, a food truck that specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches, will open a skyway restaurant in the Baker Building this spring.

Owners Tony and Haley Fritz plan to open the brick-and-mortar location across from Vellee Deli and Green + The Grain, both businesses that started as food trucks and expanded to the skyway. Haley said they’re slated to open the approximately 1,600-square-foot O’Cheeze restaurant June 1.

The brick-and-mortar location will offer an expanded menu beyond the food truck’s typical variety of five rotating sandwiches. Fritz said they’ll serve breakfast with items like a breakfast grilled cheese sandwich and a huevos rancheros sandwich. The restaurant, located at 705 Marquette Ave., will seat about 20 or 30 people, but much of the business will be to-go orders, she added.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re working on some crazy concoctions,” she said.

O’Cheeze has been a regular food truck in downtown Minneapolis for the past three years. The business has two trucks (named Old Bleu and Little Colby), one that’s usually on 2nd Avenue South between 5th and 6th streets and one that does corporate events in St. Paul.