Now open: The Bad Waitress Northeast

Photo by Eric Best

The Bad Waitress has opened a second location in Northeast Minneapolis that ups the local diner’s bar program.

Owners Mary and Andy Cohen, who bought the Eat Street diner a few years ago, opened their new location in February on the main level of 700 Central, a market-rate apartment complex that welcomed its first residents in January.

The new restaurant and coffee shop is larger than the original, with about 1,200 more square feet and a capacity for about 100. Like the original’s cafeteria-style dining, customers during the day will fill out a notepad when placing their order, but the Northeast Minneapolis location changes over to full table service after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

While it has much of the same menu, including an all-day breakfast, comfort foods and sandwiches, the new Bad Waitress has a full bar, whereas the first location just offers wine and beer. Johnny Michaels, formerly of La Belle Vie, is heading the large beverage program, which includes two pages of hot, cold and dessert cocktails, eight wines and eight beers or other tap options. The restaurant also offers coffee service, with its own specialty drinks, house cold-brewed nitrous coffee, Thai coffee and more.

The diner’s look, courtesy of Shea Design, features a mural of iconic signs from around the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and downtown Minneapolis riverfront.

The Bad Waitress Northeast is open at 700 Central Ave. NE from 8 a.m.–11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.–midnight Friday through Saturday.

The original Bad Waitress is located at 2 E. 26th Ave. in the Whittier neighborhood. It has been open since 2005.