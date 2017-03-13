Now open: Geno’s

Photo courtesy of Geno's Facebook page

The small diner offers authentic Italian staples, tap wines and a full bar

Geno’s, an Italian sandwich shop and bar, is now open in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood.

Gene Suh, the owner of the Lyndale Tap House and two other bar-restaurants in the Twin Cities metro, is behind the small, roughly 40-seat restaurant. The menu focuses on basic Parmesan sandwiches, lasagna, and other Italian staples ($10-$15), along with sides ($4-$9) like spaghetti, bruschetta and meatballs.

On the bar side, Geno’s has tap wine that starts at just $3, a small selection of craft beers and $10 cocktails, including several alcoholic slushie drinks. There’s the Sangria Slurpee, which blends red wine and fruit, and the Sgroppino, an ice-cold mix of house-made limoncello, prosecco and lemon sorbet.

Geno’s is now open at 12 4th St. SE in a former Subway sandwich shop space. The restaurant is in the same building as Masu Sushi & Robata at Hennepin & 4th.