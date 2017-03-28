Biz Buzz
Hola Arepa owners buy former 22nd Ave. Station site in Northeast

By

The restaurateurs behind Hola Arepa have purchased a site in Northeast Minneapolis, possibly to add another location to the Lyndale neighborhood restaurant.

Owners Christina Nguyen and Birk Gruden have purchased the former home of 22nd Ave. Station, a club that was located at University & 22nd in the Holland neighborhood. The site is a block north of Jax Café, a block south of Gasthof Zur Gemutlichkeit and a block west of Grumpy’s Bar.

They confirmed the sale Tuesday, saying they will have more details in the coming weeks. They bought the property for $575,000, according to a certificate of real estate value.

“We’re very excited about opening in Northeast [Minneapolis],” they said in a statement.

Hola Arepa began as a food truck and expanded with its first brick-and-mortar location on Nicollet Avenue in 2014. The restaurant, which is slated to open another concept at St. Paul’s Schmidt Brewery, serves Latin food and craft cocktails.