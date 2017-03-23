Haunted Basement to movee out of Soap Factory

The Haunted Basement at The Soap Factory. Submitted photo

Now an independent project, the horror attraction promises new location, direction

After a decade of scaring Minneapolitans, the creeps of the Haunted Basement have escaped from the popular haunted house below the Soap Factory.

The Haunted Basement announced this week that the Halloween attraction will now be independent from the arts organization, which recently announced its own project to renovate and better utilize its building in Marcy-Holmes. More details about this year’s Haunted Basement, including its new home, are forthcoming.

“The Soap Factory’s basement was a star performer in its own right – creepy, dark and full of twists and turns without any of us having to add a thing,” said Christopher Barton, the project’s creative director, in a statement. “We’re excited to see where this next step takes us, but we’re going to miss running our performances in that gorgeously awful, ghost-infested space.”

The announcement comes as the Soap Factory, located near the Southeast Minneapolis riverfront, undergoes a year-long renovation to its building to update the historic infrastructure and active underutilized space.

“The Soap Factory has, and will always be, a place for experimentation and risk-taking. It is a huge success to see a program grow beyond The Soap Factory and take flight on its own,” said Bill Mague, the gallery’s executive director.

Haunted Basement, which combines horror theatrics, art installations and live performers, has been around for over 10 years. The new direction promises “new locations, new experiences, and a fresh interpretation of our traditional style of artist-driven psychological horror,” according to its website.