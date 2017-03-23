Fantasy Gifts closes Hennepin Avenue store

Fantasy Gifts, a Minneapolis-born chain of adult boutiques, recently closed its store on Hennepin Avenue nearly 37 years after first opening downtown.

Fantasy Gifts, originally launched on Nicollet Mall, first opened its store on Hennepin Avenue in 1980, which was then located in Block E as Fantasy House. After that store closed in 1987, Fantasy Gifts, which now lists eight stores in Minnesota and two in New Jersey, moved it to Hennepin Avenue between 8th and 9th streets.

“Minneapolis is where Fantasy Gifts was born first and we are sad to be leaving downtown, it is a very different retail landscape in 2017 [versus] the 1980s and we will always cherish our beginnings on the old Block E,” Owner Colleen Bertino said in a statement.

Fantasy Gifts offers clothing, DVDs, sex toys, games and novelties. The company also has an online store.

The store at 814 B Hennepin Ave. closed March 6.