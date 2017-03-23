Donny Dirk’s will reopen as Mr. Steven’s Snuggery

The website of Donnie Dirk's Zombie Den after the announcement

The zombie-themed bar is becoming an “adult drinkertainery”

Being undead could not stop Donny Dirk from dying, because the zombie-themed bar in North Minneapolis is being replaced by a new concept called Mr. Steven’s Snuggery.

Owner Leslie Bock, who also runs Northeast Minneapolis hotspots Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge and Betty Danger’s Country Club, has closed Donny Dirk’s Zombie Den and will reopen the bar soon as the new “conservation bar” concept.

“Thanks for joining us for eight years of amazing drinks and zombie hijinx [sic]. Dirk may be gone, but his spirit will return…,” the bar’s website reads.

Mr. Steven’s Snuggery is described as an “adult drinkertainery” that will be “heavy on the adult content,” according to a release. The “R-rated” concept — the rating applies to its language, theme and art — will have martinis on the menu and will be have a theme crossing “low tech Godzilla and high brow hookers (without the hookers) who are in love with outer space!”

The bar at 2027 N. 2nd St. is slated to open “sometime soon (hopefully)” this spring.