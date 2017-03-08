Crisp & Green to open second restaurant in the North Loop Thursday

Submitted photo

Ryan Burnet brings his healthy fast-casual concept to Minneapolis

Crisp & Green, a new fast-casual concept from local restaurateur Ryan Burnet, will get a second location in the North Loop Thursday.

With a focus on healthy food, the restaurant will serve salads, soups and grain bowls, along with smoothies, iced teas, and locally-brewed kombucha on tap. It is Burnet’s second restaurant in the North Loop after Bar La Grassa, though the restaurateur is also behind Barrio and Burch Steak.

“We have been overwhelmed with support for our brand and we are incredibly excited to share our version of a healthy lifestyle with our friends in the North Loop,” he said in a statement.

Crisp & Green will open Thursday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at 428 Washington Ave. N. in the former Sapor Café and Bar space. The restaurant offers a mobile app that allows guests to customize their order on their phone and pick it up at the restaurant.

The North Loop restaurant is Crisp & Green’s second location. The flagship restaurant opened late last year in Wayzata.