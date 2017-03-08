Crisp & Green opens second restaurant in the North Loop

Submitted photo

Ryan Burnet brings his healthy fast-casual concept to Minneapolis

Crisp & Green, a new fast-casual concept from local restaurateur Ryan Burnet, will get a second location in the North Loop Thursday.

With a focus on healthy food, the restaurant serves a menu from chef Bill Fairbanks featuring salads, soups and grain bowls, along with smoothies, iced teas, and locally-brewed kombucha on tap. Crisp & Green opens at 10:30 a.m. for lunch and stays open until 9 p.m. for dinner. The menu balances

It is Burnet’s second restaurant in the North Loop after Bar La Grassa, though the restaurateur is also behind Barrio, Eastside and Burch Steak. The North Loop restaurant is Crisp & Green’s second location following the flagship Wayzata restaurant, which opened late last year in a former Peo.

“I’ve always shied away from the suburbs until Crisp & Green in Wayzata. I’m happy I went out there. With this kind of product, you get families and people coming in three, four days a week, and so we know them and what they’re ordering,” Burnet said. “We’ll do more of these. Maybe St. Paul. Twin Cities for sure.”

The Minneapolis restaurant seats about 110 people inside and will add about 20 seats on the patio during the warmer months. Crisp & Green has about a dozen parking spaces on a lot across the street.

Crisp & Green opened Thursday, March 9 at 428 Washington Ave. N. in the former Sapor Café and Bar space. The restaurant offers a mobile app that allows guests to customize their order on their phone and pick it up at the restaurant.

“I’m excited to be in the neighborhood. I thought this part of town was in need of some fast casual and, quite frankly, a healthy option,” he said.