Cardigan Donuts slated for City Center

Shop envisioned by a skyway worker, for skyway workers

What does a skyway worker do when there aren’t enough donuts in the skyway?

Open a donut shop.

Justin Bedford plans to open his donut shop on City Center’s skyway level along the line of other restaurants like Naf Naf Grill, Leeann Chin and Baja Sol. Bedford, who has worked in financial services in the skyway for 12 years, hopes his shop, dubbed Cardigan Donuts, will be “a space that’s really for the downtown skyway worker.”

“They’re used to working in offices, which be can be cold and sterile, sometimes hostile. We want to create a space that’s the complete opposite, that’s comfortable, warming and welcoming, and where folks can network, take a break and catch up with a friend.”

Bedford doesn’t come from a culinary or baking background, but he said he’s found inspiration in shops like Top Pot Hand-Forged Doughnuts in Seattle and Dynamo Donut + Coffee in San Francisco. His upscale donut shop will serve made-on-site confectioneries.

Beyond donuts, Cardigan will have a beverage program that includes coffee with a local partner and a few other food options. The shop is slated to open this spring in a 2,600-square-foot space that will seat about 45 people. Construction has already begun on the space, located at 40 S. 7th St., Bedford said.