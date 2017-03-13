100-tap HopCat to open on Nicollet Mall

HopCat, a primarily Midwestern restaurant chain, is planning to open a location near the north end of Nicollet Mall.

The restaurant, slated for the 26-story Nic on Fifth luxury apartment tower, will offer 100 beers on tap, including 30 brews from around the state. The chain started in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2008 and has grown to 13 locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Nebraska.

HopCat is known for its Crack Fries, which is served with a signature cracked black pepper seasoning and a side of cheese sauce. The restaurant also serves salads, Detroit-style pizza, burgers and wraps, along with a full bar.

HopCat is expected to open this summer at 465 Nicollet Mall.