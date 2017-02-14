Zelo reopens following remodel

Submitted photos

The Nicollet Mall restaurant recently reopened under new ownership — the original founder.

Zelo has opened its doors after its new owner — its founder — remodeled the longstanding restaurant on Nicollet Mall.

Rick Webb, a local restaurateur who first opened Zelo in 1999, re-acquired the Italian establishment last year and reopened it this February following a two-week facelift.

In order to bring the downtown Minneapolis restaurant to the level of Ciao Bella, Webb’s 20-year-old restaurant in Bloomington, he updated its décor, Webb said. He even brought back on two of the restaurant’s original management, general manager Patty Pate and executive chef Jason Gibbons.

“Customers are intuitive. They understand when their entire experience feels right or doesn’t match. Right now, Zelo’s food and the service are at a higher level of quality than its décor. The remodel brings the food, service and décor all in line,” he said in a statement. “When the opportunity came to lead Zelo again, I couldn’t pass it up. I love Zelo, the restaurant, the people, and the downtown area.”

Renovations included new furniture with interior design work from Wayne Susag, Venetian plaster walls, new lighting from Hennepin Made and a new, large window in place of a formerly unused entrance. Zelino, a separate deli counter offering food to-go that’s also located in the building, saw new fixtures and other new touches.

The restaurant, located at 831 Nicollet Mall in the Medical Arts Building, is open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. Zelino is open for lunch 10 a.m.–2 p.m. during the week.