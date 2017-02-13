Target announces $10M renovation of Nicollet Mall store

Submitted image

Target recently announced it will invest $10 million to renovate its downtown Minneapolis flagship store.

The project will add a large grocery department with grab-and-go options on the street level, an order pickup area on the skyway level and expanded Starbucks and CVS Pharmacy locations.

Target will overhaul the entire store, which opened in 2001 on the southern end of Nicollet Mall, with more modern décor elements, wood plank walls and enhanced merchandise displays, according to a press release. The store will also see additional self-checkout lanes and lighting upgrades.

“Target’s Nicollet Mall store is one of our top performing stores in Minnesota, so we’re excited to invest in a full store remodel for this location to create a distinctive shopping experience for the downtown community,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s senior vice president of properties, in a statement. “From an updated, robust grocery department, to elevated style presentations throughout the store, we think guests will feel welcomed and inspired with the beautiful enhancements we have planned for our flagship Minneapolis store.”

The downtown store won’t be the only Target location to undergo renovations. The Minneapolis-based company will complete updates to the St. Paul Midway store this July and to the St. Louis Park store in April. Nearly two-dozen other stores around the Twin Cities metro will see less ambitious renovations — more self-checkout lanes, updated, home and grocery departments, etc. — this year.

Work on the Nicollet Mall store will begin in March and is slated to wrap up in September.