Now open: Hennepin Steam Room

Hennepin Steam Room opened Wednesday in the former Tangiers space.

Owners Ben and Ivy Taheri have taken a food-forward approach to their second try at the historic North Loop space, putting Jesse Spitzack, a former Bradstreet Crafthouse chef, in the kitchen. From bar snacks with kimchi to entrees like mutton and chicken stew, Hennepin Steam Room offers a variety of globally inspired flavors.

The new dining room, now with more of the 1884 building’s exposed brick, offers a mix of lounge, bar and traditional seating. In the corner, next to a glass wine room, is a stage where Hennepin Steam Room has regular bands perform live jazz and blues music.

The menu is split between $5-$8 bar snacks, such as bacon-wrapped fennel seed breadsticks and Thai-spiced goat cheese balls; larger $9-$11 appetizers like fish dumplings or pork terrine; and $14-$22 entrees, from a house burger to tacos with rotating meats. On the bar side, Hennepin Steam Room offers a menu of house cocktails, local craft beers and wine. Ivy Taheri also owns and operates Stem Wine Bar & Eatery just across the river on University Avenue Northeast.

Hennepin Steam Room, located 116 1st Ave. N., is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m.­­­­–11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.–2 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. The restaurant has a happy hour starting at 4 p.m.