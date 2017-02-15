Now closed: Barre

File photo

The restaurant, formerly known as Mason’s, has closed in the Mason Temple building.

Barre, the downtown Minneapolis restaurant formerly known as Mason’s Restaurant Barre, recently closed its doors after three years in business.

The bar and restaurant was located on the ground floor of the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts inside the Masonic Temple building at Hennepin & 6th. The long, approximately 5,000-square-foot space was a regular spot for Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Timberwolves fans, not to mention the artists, performers and audience members at the Cowles.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the artists, organizations, neighbors and patrons that make downtown Minneapolis such a vibrant community. As our restaurant partners move on to new ventures, we thank you for your support over the last three-and-a-half years,” a sign read on the door.

Barre, at 528 Hennepin Ave., is now closed.