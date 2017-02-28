MPLS / STP Clothing Co. gets makeover to become Northmade Co.

Submitted photo

The local clothing brand wants to better reflect greater Minnesota

If you’ve seen locals wearing Minnesota-inspired T-shirts, they’ve likely bought it from MPLS / STP Clothing Co. Now the company is rebranding to better reflect its state-focused products.

As of March 1, it will be known as Northmade Co. Other than being a little clunky, co-owner Kaitlin McMahon said, the original name was limiting.

“We don’t want to alienate people who live in Duluth or Rochester or any other part of the state,” she said.

In its nearly five-year history the company has expanded from T-shirts to offer an array of products, from popular Minnesota-made knit hats to whiskey glasses, posters and other gifts. Last year, McMahon and her husband and co-owner Clint moved the business to Marcy-Holmes’ North Co. building, a local business incubator anchored by wood product manufacturer Woodchuck USA.

While T-shirts are the core of the business, McMahon said they’re looking into offering sweatpants and they’re designing baseball caps for the spring and summer months. Their T-shirts, which are printed in St. Paul, were from American Apparel, but given the fact that the retailer has gone out of business, McMahon said they’re experimenting with ethically made alternatives. New shirt designs will roll out in the weeks following the launch.

Currently, Minneapolis residents can find some of Northmade Co. products at the Mill City Museum and Linden Hills Co-op, among other retailers, and at festivals like Art-A-Whirl and the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. The online shop is open at northmade.co.

Northmade Co. also hosts regular studio hours. McMahon said they’re renovating the space and painting murals in their warehouse.

Northmade Co. will officially kick off the rebrand with a Tuesday, April 4 launch party at Bauhaus Brew Labs, located at 1315 Tyler St NE. The first 200 attendees will receive a free beer and a Northmade Co. pint glass. Some people will also receive free beer for a year.

The party is part of a partnership between the company and Bauhaus. Northmade Co. will host a pop-up shop at the brewery on the third Friday of every month beginning in March.