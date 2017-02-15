Marin is closing to make way for Mercy

Photo courtesy of Marin Restaurant & Bar's Facebook page

Marin Restaurant & Bar will close next week to make way for a new, more casual concept called Mercy.

Marin first opened in 2013 in the Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis hotel following concepts D’Amico Kitchen and Chambers Kitchen. Mike Rakun, Marin’s executive chef, will replace the restaurant with something more personal, given Mercy is named for his daughter.

“The success of Marin has afforded me the opportunity to move forward in a new direction. Mercy will be uniquely my own and I’m excited to show everyone what we have in store,” he said in a statement. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share more of who I am and create a spot that represents how and where I like to eat.”

Marin will close Monday, Feb. 20. Mercy is slated to open in early April. The Library Bar, Le Meridien’s bar on the lower level, will remain open during construction for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Rakun has worked in several local restaurants beyond Marin, including Mission American Kitchen, Black Sheep Pizza and Mill Valley Kitchen, another concept from Marin founder Craig Bentdahl.

Mercy will feature the same “classic yet comfortable style” as the bar. Diners can expect elements of the outdoors inside the new restaurant with a colorful mural and cozy booths, according to a release.