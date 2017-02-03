Crafty Planet to close this spring

Photo courtesy of Crafty Planet's Facebook page

The craft store has served Northeast Minneapolis residents for more than 13 years.

Crafty Planet, an arts ands crafts hub in Audubon Park, plans to close this spring after more than 13 years in business.

The independent retailer, which sold everything from fabrics and patterns to a wide selection of knitting tools and accessories, has been a community spot for creatives of all ages. The husband-and-wife team of Matt DeVries and Trish Hoskins behind Crafty Planet announced in January that they plan to close the store no later than March 31.

“It has been such a wonderful journey you’ve taken with us, but it’s time for us to move on and focus on our families and creative endeavors more fully,” they said on Facebook. “Our staff are our extended family, and you, our customers, feel like family too. We love what we have all built together and are so proud of our little Planet.”

The store at 2833 Johnston St. NE will continue to host classes in knitting, sewing, embroidery and more until mid-March. Crafty Planet is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Crafty Planet is located near 29th & Johnson, a popular intersection with Hazel’s Northeast and Sarah Jane’s Bakery, among other local businesses. Just down the block, a developer is renovating the Hollywood Theater for a new tenant, likely an event center.