Cheese maker The Lone Grazer Creamery closes in the Food Building

Rueben Nilsson, head cheese maker at The Lone Grazer Creamery. File photo

Food Building founder says the company wasn’t growing fast enough

The Lone Grazer Creamery, a cheese production company inside the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis, is closing.

Owner Rueben Nilsson first opened the creamery, which sells cheese curds, string cheese and other products to local markets and co-ops, in 2015 when it joined fellow food production business Red Table Meat Co. Kieran Folliard, founder of the food startup incubator, said in a statement that the company wasn’t growing fast enough, though they may revisit plans for a physical plant for Lone Grazer.

“It’s with sadness that Rueben and I have decided on the closing of The Lone Grazer Creamery. After two years of building, we have a business where despite people’s very hard work, unwavering dedication, and loved products, it is not growing fast enough to justify more investment,” he said in a statement.

The Food Building recently welcomed Baker’s Field Flour & Bread from Rustica Bakery founder Steve Horton. The building, located in the Sheridan neighborhood, is also home to several event spaces and the Draft Horse restaurant.

“Here at Food Building, we have two growing businesses that need more investment to continue their growth. Later in the year, we will revisit our plans for the physical plant of The Lone Grazer Creamery, while we focus on placing our resources into the continued growth of Red Table Meat Co. and Baker’s Field Flour and Bread,” Folliard said.