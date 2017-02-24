Bearcat Bar closes after a month in business

The Bearcat Bar website Friday

Bearcat Bar, Kim Bartmann’s restaurant that replaced her other concept, The Third Bird, in January, closed Friday after about a month in business.

Bartmann said the Loring Park restaurant wasn’t working because it didn’t become a destination location, something that’s necessary on that side of park. She did not comment on whether she would open another restaurant in the space.

Bartmann said many of Bearcat Bar’s employees will be absorbed into her other restaurants. She also owns and operates Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat’s Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Barbette and Tiny Diner, among others.

“There’s nothing worse than having to shut a business down and tell people they don’t have a job anymore. For that, I’m really sorry. I tried my hardest to make it work,” she said.

Bearcat Bar, located at 1612 Harmon Place, is now closed. It first opened on Jan. 19.