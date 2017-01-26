Work on Target Center lounge for season ticket holders is finished

Photos courtesy of the Timberwolves and Lynx

Select members will have access to the premium space next season.

A new premium space for some Timberwolves and Lynx season ticket holders will open next season on the Target Center’s skyway level.

The TCL SixOneTwo Lounge, a piece of the city-owned arena’s renovation, will give members seated in sections 130, 131 and 132 direct access to the concourse. David Fhima, the teams’ new food and beverage consultant, will curate an a la carte menu for the lounge with stadium fare, specialty beers and cocktails.

“This exclusive lounge was inspired by the Warehouse District and infuses the local flavor of the food scene and modern warehouse décor that defines this downtown Minneapolis neighborhood,” said Ryan Tanke, chief revenue officer for the Timberwolves and Lynx, in a statement.