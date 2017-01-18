The Third Bird to become Bearcat Bar

The bar at the Third Bird. File photo

Owner Kim Bartmann’s new concept will bring a greater focus on drinks, entertainment.

The Third Bird will close Wednesday and reopen as a new concept dubbed Bearcat Bar on Thursday.

Owner Kim Bartmann (Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat’s Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Barbette, Tiny Diner) is turning the Loring Park restaurant into a more affordable and casual concept with big-screen TVs and arcade games. Bearcat Bar is named for the Stutz Bearcat, a car sold by the Stutz automobile dealership that once called the space home.

The restaurant will keep the Third Bird’s wood-fire grill and menu items like steak, chicken and a cauliflower steak, but Bartmann is adding on burgers, sandwiches, pasta and pho to its food offerings. On the bar side, the restaurant will have lower-priced beer, wine and cocktails.

The Third Bird opened in 2014 in the former home of Café Maude. It’s located in a popular area for dining, with seafood concept 4 Bells and Cafe Lurcat located nearby

Bearcat Bar opens Thursday, Jan. 19 at 1612 Harmon Place. It will be open 11 a.m.–1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–1 a.m. on weekends.

