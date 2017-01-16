Roe Wolfe to close North Loop boutique, join the Galleria

Photo by Eric Best

The women’s boutique may open another downtown Minneapolis store this year.

Less than a year after relocating within the North Loop neighborhood, Roe Wolfe is closing its Minneapolis women’s boutique and opening as a pop-up shop in Edina’s Galleria.

Owner Ashley Kilcher will close the store at 121 N. 1st St. in February following the sale of the building. The store will reopen in early March as a temporary tenant of the Galleria Shopping Center where it will occupy a 2,100-square-foot space last home to lucy Activewear.

“Everyone at Roe Wolfe is so excited to bring our carefully curated collections of women’s fashion, accessories, home goods, and beauty and apothecary products to Galleria shoppers,” Kilcher said in a statement. “This will be a perfect next step for us as we say goodbye to our North Loop location for now and continue to grow in the Twin Cities market.”

Kilcher hopes to find another North Loop location for the boutique in the coming months. Before reopening in the former Arrow space last spring, Roe Wolfe was located just a few blocks away on Washington Avenue.

The Galleria, located at 69th & France, is open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.