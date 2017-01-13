Now open: Red’s Savoy Pizza

The owner of Keegan’s Pub has expanded into the neighboring space with a pizza restaurant.

Red’s Savoy Pizza is now open in Northeast Minneapolis.

The new restaurant, located along a popular food corridor on University Avenue, is a unique franchise location from Keegan’s Irish Pub owner Marty Neumann. The pizza restaurant, one of just two Red’s Savoy locations in Minneapolis, is technically an expansion of Keegan’s into the former Mona Williams space, and customers can bring pizza into the neighboring restaurant.

Red’s Savoy has seating for 10 and a weekday lunch buffet from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. It also offers a happy hour deal from 5 p.m.–6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday for a large pizza and two glasses of wine and/or beer for $20. The restaurant’s house special is called The Eastsider, a pizza topped with sauerkraut.

Red’s Savoy at 18 University Ave. NE in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m.–2 a.m.

The Red’s Savoy Pizza chain has 14 Twin Cities metro locations.