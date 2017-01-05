Now open: Red Rabbit

Submitted photo

Red Cow’s sister restaurant offers pizza, pasta and oysters in the North Loop.

Red Cow restaurateur Luke Shimp has opened his next concept, an upscale pizza restaurant and bar dubbed Red Rabbit, which joins his burger restaurant in the North Loop.

Former Parella chef Todd Macdonald, who left the shuttered Uptown restaurant to work for Shimp, leads the Italian-focused Red Rabbit, located in a 116-year-old building that was last home to an auto repair shop at Washington & 2nd. The concept, which opened right before the holidays, also features a vast cocktail program from Red Cow mixologist Ian Lowther.

Macdonald’s lunch and dinner menus feature a handful of scratch pizzas ($9-$13), fresh and dried pasta dishes ($13-$15) and oysters, which come fresh, wood-grilled or paired with wine. A small selection of sandwiches, shareable appetizers, salads (“rabbit food”) and wood-grilled items round out Red Rabbit’s offerings.

Shimp told The Journal in December that he plans to add brunch about six months or so after opening the restaurant.

In the bar, Lowther offers a literal book of cocktails, spirits and wine. The house cocktails ($9-$11) cover a lot of ground, from the Drunken Latte ($10) with rye whiskey, amaro, espresso, steamed milk and coconut whip cream, to the Zen and Now ($9), a tap nitro cocktail with match-infused vodka with lemon, honey and mint flavors. There’s also a classic cocktail menu with a French 75, Daiquiri and more, in addition to selections of aperitifs, spirits and a few dozen wines by the glass.

“I think this will start a new conversation about [Lowther] and his cocktail program even if he’s done it at Red Cow,” Shimp said.

The restaurant seats about 125 and has an approximately 70-seat patio in the back called The Greenhouse because it resembles a greenhouse. Like Red Cow, which now has three locations, Red Rabbit will likely grow beyond the flagship North Loop restaurant. Shimp recently announced that the fourth Red Cow will occupy Uptown’s longstanding Green Mill space this summer. Red Cow also has two stands at Target Field.

Red Rabbit, located at 201 N. Washington Ave., is open for lunch daily from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m.–midnight. The bar closes at 1 a.m. Red Rabbit’s happy hours are from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. and 10 p.m.–close.