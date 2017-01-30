Now open: Johnson Street Yoga

Photo by Eric Best

The Northeast Minneapolis studio hopes to offer yoga for all.

A group of yoga practitioners have taken an old gas station building in Northeast Minneapolis and turned it into a community-focused studio.

Drew Johnson, owner of Johnson Street Yoga, has opened the one-classroom studio with a mission to offer yoga for all kinds of yogis. Manager Annie Krohn said the studio has a diverse staff — they speak at least five languages — a range of classes that are accessible for any ability and a focus on community.

“I get a lot of men who say, ‘I’m not flexible. I can’t do yoga.’ You don’t have to be flexible to do yoga, but we can work on that,” Krohn said. “We don’t want it to be complicated here.”

Johnson Street Yoga, which began classes Jan. 30, will have small class sizes — 10 students on average with room for 24 — with a wide array of specialties. The staff of about 20 is trained in slow-paced yin, vinyasa and hatha styles, along with other classes for all body types and intensities. Each session is $20.

“Our teachers are trained well enough that we can have a beginner student and we can have a level-three student in the same class and they can teach and modify for them,” she said.

Krohn said the studio will pay its teachers above industry standards. Beyond leading classes, staff members are responsible for hosting free community events, from film screenings to workshops for specific demographics.

“I want my teachers to be exceptional. I want them to be able to give them a continuing education. I want to pay them,” she said.

In order to not intimidate students, Krohn said, Johnson Street Yoga won’t have retail.

Johnson Street Yoga is located at 1955 Johnson St. NE in the Windom Park neighborhood. The one-story studio has an outdoor mural from artist Tice James and an outdoor space that Johnson said they could use for a garden or pergola.

“We get 20,000 people that drive by. They see our sign. We’re going to pull from Columbia Heights, Roseville, New Brighton, St. Anthony and even all the way up to Shoreview,” Krohn said.

The studio’s class schedule is available online at johnsonstreetyoga.com.