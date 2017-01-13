Now open: Blarney Pub & Grill

The 903 Washington building. Image via Google Maps

Rather than college students, the new Blarney Pub & Grill is drawing in Minnesota Vikings fans.

Owner Mike Mulrooney has expanded the Irish pub into the 903 Washington building just a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium. The nearly 3,300-square-foot restaurant and bar offers a mix Irish food, burgers, Minnesota favorites like walleye and 20 beer taps, including local craft beers and Guinness.

Blarney is located at 903 Washington Ave. S. in the Downtown East neighborhood. It opens daily at 11 a.m. and offers happy hour from 3:17 p.m.–6:17 p.m.

The building is already home to restaurant tenants Wasabi Fusion and Sanctuary. The original Blarney, located in the heart of Dinkytown, has been a favorite hangout for college students from the University of Minnesota.