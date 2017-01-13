Northeast gets glam

Photo courtesy of Glam Doll Donuts Facebook page

Glam Doll Donuts has opened its second donut shop in Red 20 Apartments.

Glam Doll Donuts has expanded into Northeast Minneapolis with a new shop that offers its classic donuts as well as viral new creations and a little booze.

The shop, located on Central Avenue in Red 20 Apartments, from co-owners Arywn Birch and Teresa Fox joins other Whittier-based businesses Lu’s Sandwich and The Bad Waitress in opening second locations in an increasingly popular corner of the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. The new location has been in the works since last spring.

The nearly 50-seat shop offers new items, including a mac-and-cheese donut that garnered thousands of fans online when Glam Doll posted a teaser online last fall. There’s also the Hot Chick, a piece of fried chicken on a waffle donut, and the Glam Slammy, a freshly glazed donut sandwich with an egg, bacon, and cheese.

The Northeast location is also Glam Doll’s first foray into wine and beer pairings. Fox told The Journal last year that with all their new brunch items they plan to have mimosas as well.

Glam Doll is open 7 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.–1 a.m. Friday through Saturday and 7 a.m.– 3p.m. on Sunday. The shop at 519 Central Ave. N is located between Urban Violet and a new TruStone Financial Center. Red 20 is also home to Lu’s and YogaFit Studios.