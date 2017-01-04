Nicollet Mall’s Instinct Art Gallery is closed once again

Photo courtesy of Instinct Art Gallery

The downtown art gallery has shut its doors following a two-show revival.

Instinct Art Gallery has closed once more.

The Nicollet Mall art gallery hosted two exhibitions this year following a January closing. While Instinct’s director, John Schuerman, said the gallery could possibly see one more show before it’s gone for good, no exhibitions have been announced. Instinct, located at 940 Nicollet Mall near Target, first opened in September 2013.

The gallery will live on with its “Transplant Eyes” exhibit moving to a Milwaukee art gallery later this year, Schuerman said. He is also working with an exhibit at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and a show focused on gun violence at an undetermined location.