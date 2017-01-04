Ling & Louie’s is out, Randle’s is on the way

Image courtesy of Randle's Facebook page

The upscale sports bar concept is slated to open on Nicollet Mall.

Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill closed at the end of 2016, but the home of the Nicollet Mall restaurant won’t be inactive for long.

Restaurateur Michael McDermott is replacing the Asian restaurant, which he opened more than two years ago, with an upscale sports bar called Randle’s Restaurant and Bar.

Randle’s is named for John Randle, a former Minnesota Vikings player and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Concepts of the restaurant show a wall of TVs and renovations to Ling & Louie’s high-profile 13,000-square-foot space along Nicollet Mall. Randle’s will have the restaurant’s rooftop patio and multiple private dining spaces.

The eclectic menu includes staples like a house cheeseburger, specialties like English-style fish and chips and catfish tacos, a variety of Asian wok dishes, sushi and salads. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with a happy hour and a weekend brunch. With a full bar, Randle’s will offer beer, wine and a signature cocktail menu with a house margarita.

Staff at Randle’s said it should open Feb. 13. The restaurant, located at 921 Nicollet Mall, will be open 11 a.m.–midnight from Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

