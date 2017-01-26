Jun opens in former Rojo space

Jun. Submitted photo

The North Loop restaurant offers Szechuan cuisine and a full bar.

Jun has taken over the former Rojo Mexican Grill space on Washington Avenue in the North Loop.

Jun, named for owner and chef Jessie Wong, offer Chinese dishes from housemade noodles, seafood and other authentic Szechuan cuisine. Wong and her son Jack opened Szechuan in Roseville in 2009.

The restaurant replaces the downtown Minneapolis location of Rojo, a small Mexican chain from restaurateur Michael McDermott, who also opened Shag Sushi in the same two years ago. Rojo has been closed since last summer.

Jun offers a full bar with a menu of $11 house cocktails, from a bloody mary made with baiju, a Chinese spirit made from sorghum, to a unique take on the sazerac, which gets a Jun twist with lemongrass syrup.

Jun is open daily from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. at 730 Washington Ave. N. next door to HAUS Salon in the ElseWarehouse building. The restaurant offers a happy hour from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. during the week.