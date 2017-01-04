Hennepin Steam Room to heat up Tangiers space

File photo

The dining spot brings a focus on food to the former home of the North Loop nightclub.

The restaurateurs behind the now-closed Tangiers plan to open a new food-focused concept called Hennepin Steam Room in the North Loop space.

Ivy Taheri, who operated The Tangiers and recently opened Stem Wine Bar & Eatery across the river, said the approximately 90-seat restaurant and bar will offer a more sophisticated dining atmosphere with live music several nights a week. Hennepin Steam Room, whose name harkens back to the 1884 building’s historical use, is expected to open later this month.

Chef Jesse Spitzack (Graves 601 Bradstreet Crafthouse) is heading the restaurant’s menu, which Taheri said will have an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. There will also be a cocktail program, and its wine list will feature several vendors from Stem’s wine program. They’re planning to have a happy hour and late-night happy hour, she added.

On in the inside, Taheri said the concept’s “elemental” design will feature a floor-to-ceiling glass wine room, an open-air kitchen and a mix of lounge, bar and traditional dining seating. Rather than nightclub DJs, Hennepin Steam Room will host more eclectic and relaxed live music.

“It’s going to be really different,” Taheri said. “It’s fun. It’s current. It’s unique. It’s very North Loop.”

Hennepin Steam Room is expected to open Feb. 10 at 116 1st Ave. N.

The eastern side of the neighborhood has recently seen activity thanks to new townhomes from Ryan Cos. that are now under construction across the street. Truce Juice recently opened a juice bar next door and the Yoga Center of Minneapolis relocated its office and retail store to the Velo Apartments down the block. While the nearby Origami closed its doors more than year ago after nearly 26 years downtown, Kaiseki Furukawa, a Japanese kaiseki restaurant, is targeting a January opening in the building.

Updated: A previous version of this story said Hennepin Steam Room was slated to open Jan. 20. Due to permitting delays, Taheri said they now plan to open the restaurant around Feb. 10.