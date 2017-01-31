Biz Buzz
Photo by Eric Best

Photo by Eric Best

Flutter Bridal Boutique moves to Main Street

The Stevens Square boutique reopens in February in Marcy-Holmes.

Flutter Bridal Boutique is reopening this week in Marcy-Holmes’ Riverplace building on Main Street.

Owner Kolby Kipp Fahlsing has relocated the boutique from the Stevens Square neighborhood to the historic riverfront area, a popular destination for wedding parties. The shop reopens Feb. 1 and will begin appointments in the new location Feb. 4.

Flutter, which is primarily a special order boutique, carries wedding dress designers such as Aria, Ivy & Aster, Heidi Elnora and more. The shop also offers bridesmaid dresses.

Flutter, at 43 Main St. SE, is open by appointment only.

