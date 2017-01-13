Escape room game, frame shop join Miller Textile Building

HeadFlyer Brewing in the Miller Textile Building. Image courtesy of Ackerberg Group

Ackerberg Group recently announced two new tenants — an escape room game concept and a frame shop — will join its Miller Textile Building, a Northeast Minneapolis warehouse building that it’s currently renovating.

Mission Manor is a new escape room entertainment concept that will occupy about 2,500 square feet in the building, located on Hennepin Avenue in the Beltrami neighborhood. It’s the first location of the concept, which will have groups of people escaping from rooms in the basement within 45 minutes. Riddle Room, a similar escape room game, opened just south of the Miller Textile Building a couple years ago.

Nash Frame Design will open a third location on the building’s first floor. The nearly 2,000-square-foot store will offer full-service framing and production.

The two join HeadFlyer Brewing — expected to open in early spring, a spokeswoman said — and Stahl Construction in the four-story building. The new tenants bring the nearly 50,000-square-foot warehouse to 77 percent leased. Renovation work on the Miller Textile Building is nearing completion, Ackerberg said in a release.