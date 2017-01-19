Bunny’s opens second bar and grill in Northeast

The Sheridan-neighborhood restaurant has replaced Community Keg House.
St. Louis Park’s Bunny’s Bar & Grill has opened the doors of a second location in the former Community Keg House space in Northeast Minneapolis.
The restaurant officially opened Thursday in the Keg House Arts Building in the Sheridan neighborhood. The nearly 4,000-square-foot space was last home to the pour-your-own-pint taproom concept that closed last summer.
The flagship location of the 80-year-old sports bar sits right outside Minneapolis in St. Louis Park. Bunny’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Bunny’s Bar & Grill is now open at 34 13th Ave. NE.