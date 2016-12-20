Normandy Kitchen reopens following facelift

Submitted photos

Following a year of renovations, the restaurant is set for a new chapter of its long history.

Mike Noble has put his mark on the hotel and restaurant that has been in his family for three generations.

Noble, innkeeper of Normandy Inn & Suites in downtown Minneapolis, recently reopened the hotel’s restaurant, Normandy Kitchen & Bar, following a year-long refresh to the historic space. The restaurant, which saw the first of Noble’s renovations a decade ago, now boasts some of hotel’s original 1925 architecture, from 14-foot ceilings to its brick façade. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows that will open for sidewalk dining in the warmer months and an expanded bar and dining area.

In the kitchen, executive chef Tim Favre serves a menu full of classic comfort foods, including rotisserie chicken and a veal meatloaf with a sauce that takes three days to make. The restaurant still offers its house burger named for Henry VIII.

Located on the corner of 8th & 4th near the Elliot Park neighborhood, the restaurant is part of the 199-room Normandy Inn, which was converted into a Best Western franchise several decades ago. Normandy Kitchen, 405 S. 8th St., is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.–11 a.m. and 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekends, for lunch from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. daily and for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. There’s a happy hour from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. during the week.