Broadway Pizza to experiment with fast-casual skyway concept

The restaurant chain is trying out a made-to-order pizza concept in place of its U.S. Bank Plaza shop.

Broadway Pizza hopes to capture a slice of the skyway’s fast-casual pizza market next year by reopening its U.S. Bank Plaza restaurant as a new made-to-order pizza concept.

Broadway Fast & Fresh will offer customizable 10-inch personal pizzas made in just a few minutes for busy office workers. Customers will also have the options of making their own salads, wraps and fresh pasta dishes.

Jim Kruizenga, Broadway Pizza’s president and CEO, said the concept offers several new twists on the well-known restaurant chain’s offerings.

“My goal is to offer enough fresh, quality food made the way people want for themselves in a quick, efficient manner,” he told The Journal. “The beauty of your first [restaurant] is that there is no precedent set… I’m going to go slow, listen to the customer and hear what they’re saying.”

The restaurant will have a gluten-free crust option and several vegetarian choices for diners to tailor to their needs, Kruizenga said. Office workers will be able to get larger orders catered.

Broadway Fast & Fresh is one of several new concepts to have opened in U.S Bank Plaza in recent years. It joins One Two Three Sushi, a fast-casual sushi concept from the company behind Masu Sushi & Robata, and Naf Naf Grill, a growing Middle Eastern food chain. Kruizenga said the area has become a food destination that gets 30,000 people to walk past the restaurant daily.

“There are people looking for variety. Our hope is that we get into your rotation,” he said.

Broadway Pizza operates 15 other pizza restaurants in the state, primarily around the Twin Cities metro. While the company isn’t actively expanding the Broadway Fast & Fresh concept, Kruizenga said there is room for two or three more locations in the skyway.

Broadway Fast & Fresh is expected to open in mid-January on the skyway level of U.S. Bank Plaza at 200 S. 6th St.