Steller Hair Co. plans expansion in Northeast

Photo courtesy of Steller Hair Co. Facebook page

The salon is fundraising for a much larger space.

After more than three years, Northeast Minneapolis-based salon Steller Hair Co. is relocating to a larger space, but it’s not moving far.

Owner Katie Steller recently announced plans to move the salon, which she expects will go from a 1,200-square-foot space on the second floor of The Broadway building at Central & Broadway to a roughly 3,500-square-foot space on the first floor around the corner.

Steller is looking to fundraise up to $20,000 for the move, which she said will involve an extensive buildout compared to the salon’s current home. Right now the salon has seven chairs and 11 stylists — more than its original five chairs and five stylists — but it will have room to grow to 20 chairs in the new space. Additional stylists will help Steller Hair keep up with the more than 300 new clients it had in October alone, she added.

“We’re definitely going to aim for what we want, versus just being functional,” Steller said.

The business looked to crowdsourcing when it opened, raising $15,000 to get the salon off the ground, Steller said. The current Indiegogo campaign, which started this week and will run for about a month, features perks like Steller-branded apparel, makeovers and free haircuts for a year.

“We support the community, and they support us,” she said.

Steller said they were one of the first tenants in the building, also known as the former home of the Land O’ Nod Mattress Co. factory, before it welcomed Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, Buzzfeed and Hazel & Rose, among others. The salon’s new space was last home to Lewk, a men’s apparel subscription box service that seems to have quietly closed earlier this year. Several calls to the company were unanswered.

Steller said she hopes to sign a lease by December and open in the new space in January or February next year. The salon will have the same address at 945 Broadway St. NE in the Northeast Park neighborhood and may have expanded hours once it reopens.