Rise Bagel Co. to open North Loop bakery

After a couple years of farmers markets, the business is ready for a brick-and-mortar shop.

Local organic bagel baking company Rise Bagel Co. will open a brick-and-mortar shop next year in the North Loop neighborhood.

Co-founders and sisters Jen and Kate Lloyd started the business in 2014 as a vendor at the Fulton and Kingfield farmers markets and have since done pop-ups across the city.

The new shop is located at 530 N. 3rd St. where Indigo, a tribal, folk and Asian arts and antiques dealer, operated for nearly three decades before moving to Northeast Minneapolis in October. Rise will have approximately 3,000 square feet on the first floor of the 1916 building, Kate said.

“It is time to take this next step and make our dream a full-time reality,” she said in a statement. “We are excited to establish roots in the North Loop neighborhood and become a daily destination for those who seek an elevated bagel experience.”

Rise will continue to host pop-ups before the shop opens early next year. They will be at the Wedge Co-op on Nov. 6 and at Lowry Hill Meats on Nov. 19. Additional information is available at risebagel.com.