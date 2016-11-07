Now open: Penny’s Coffee

Photos by Eric Best

Penny’s Coffee has quietly opened in the lobby of the newly renovated Washington Square building in downtown Minneapolis.

The high-end café from partners Ben Hertz and Dean Phillips serves Spyhouse and La Colombe coffee, teas via a partnership with San-Francisco-based Samovar and pastries from Linden Hills-based Rose Street Patisserie. The 38-seat coffee shop also offers yogurt, macarons and crepes, from the sweet — with banana and Nutella— to the savory — covered in roasted shiitake mushrooms.

Penny’s Coffee is located at 100 Washington Ave. S. Owner Shorenstein Properties recently renovated the 22-story 100 Washington building, which houses offices from large tech companies Code42 and JAMF Software.

Penny’s is already planning a second location at 3509 W. 44th St. in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Southwest Minneapolis.